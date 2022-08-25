Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $1.02 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00108071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00262908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

