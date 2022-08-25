Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.