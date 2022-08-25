Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

