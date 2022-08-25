Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,207 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

