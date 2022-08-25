Argent Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.1 %

Teleflex stock opened at $229.98 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.31 and a 52 week high of $405.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

