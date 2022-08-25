Argent Trust Co Buys 1,065 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.27 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

