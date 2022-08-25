Argent Trust Co Buys 1,751 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

