Argent Trust Co Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

