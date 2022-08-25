Argent Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,386 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $202.95 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

