Argent Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,888 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

STX stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

