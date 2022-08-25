Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

