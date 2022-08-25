Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,468,000 after purchasing an additional 630,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.