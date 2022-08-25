Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

