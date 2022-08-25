Argent Trust Co Has $275,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

