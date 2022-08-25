Argent Trust Co Has $313,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.