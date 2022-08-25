Argent Trust Co Has $313,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group
Match Group Price Performance
Match Group stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.