Argent Trust Co Has $348,000 Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $62,062,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,931,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.