Argent Trust Co Has $357,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

