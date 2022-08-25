Argent Trust Co Has $401,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average of $330.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

