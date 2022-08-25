Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.