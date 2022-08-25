Argent Trust Co Invests $273,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of APA opened at $40.31 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

