Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,565,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.17 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.