Argent Trust Co Makes New $321,000 Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.