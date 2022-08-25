Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,914 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

