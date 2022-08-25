Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

