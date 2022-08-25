Argent Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STE opened at $205.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.00. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

