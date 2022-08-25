Argent Trust Co Sells 1,588 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pinterest by 26.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

