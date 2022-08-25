Argent Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $332.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

