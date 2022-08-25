Argent Trust Co Sells 275 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,709,332. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

