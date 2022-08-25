Argent Trust Co Sells 417 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

