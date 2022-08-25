Argent Trust Co Sells 85 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.