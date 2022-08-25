Argent Trust Co Takes $227,000 Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

