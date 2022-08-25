Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

