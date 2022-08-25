argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Down 2.9%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $376.55 and last traded at $376.55. Approximately 3,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

argenx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

About argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $222,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

