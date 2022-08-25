Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Trading Down 2.9%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.22. 412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 392,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $6,637,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

