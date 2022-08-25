Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.58. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

