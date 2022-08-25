Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.22.

Several analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

