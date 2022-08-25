AstraZeneca (AZN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

8/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($132.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/1/2022 –

7/26/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £115 ($138.96) price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($138.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($145.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/12/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($138.96) price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($138.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($138.96) price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at £115 ($138.96) on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of £101.97. The company has a market cap of £178.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.58.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.