AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.98) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at £113.50 ($137.14) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1 year high of £115.18 ($139.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average is £108.23 and its 200-day moving average is £101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £175.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.03.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

