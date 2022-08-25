Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

