Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
