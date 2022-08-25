Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 32,542 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 8,326 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Avaya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Avaya Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.37. Avaya has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

