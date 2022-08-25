Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.
Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $40.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks
In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
