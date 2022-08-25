Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $852.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

About Aviva

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 34.51%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

