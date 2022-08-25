Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $852.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Aviva Price Performance
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.