Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 26,969 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $118,663.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,123,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,543,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

