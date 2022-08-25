AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

