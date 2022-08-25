Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Ayala Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Ayala Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

