B. Riley Weighs in on Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

