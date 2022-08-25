Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,939 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

