Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.27.

TSE BNS opened at C$74.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$71.21 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

