Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW opened at €74.14 ($75.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.