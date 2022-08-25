Berenberg Bank Lowers Biffa (LON:BIFF) to Hold

Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 465 ($5.62). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Biffa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 394.80 ($4.77) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -49.35. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

